Military plane crashes near Columbus Air Force Base

COLUMBUS, Miss. — A military plane has crashed near Columbus Air Force Base, several news outlets in the area are reporting.

According to initial reports, an Air Force T-38C Talon II crashed early Wednesday morning just off of Highway 373 near Barton Ferry Road. The Clarion-Ledger reported both pilots were able to eject safely from the plane.

It’s unclear if either sustained injuries.

The crash caused a fire, but the news outlet said fire crews have doused the flames and blocked off the area for investigators.