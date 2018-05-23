Memphis city pools begin opening Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s hot and you need a pool. Lucky for you, Memphis city pools will start opening Saturday.
For this holiday weekend, pools will be open Saturday and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.m and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. After that, normal hours of operation will be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-6 p.m.
Pools opening Saturday:
- Douglass – 1616 Ash Street
- Ed Rice – 2907 N. Watkins Street
- Gaisman – 4223 Macon Road
- Lester – 317 Tillman Street
- Pine Hill – 973 Alice Avenue
- Raleigh – 3678 Powers Road
- Tom Lee – 328 Peach Avenue
- Westwood – 833 Western Park Drive
- Willow – 4777 Willow Road
Pools opening June 9:
- Charlie Morris – 1225 Brown Avenue
- Gooch – 1974 Hunter Avenue
- L.E. Brown – 617 South Orleans Street
- Riverview – 182 Joubert Avenue
Pools will be open through July 28. Admission is free, but you must have a city pool card.
You can register for a pool card on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
- Hickory Hill
- Bickford
- Skinner
- Marion Hale
- Charles Powell
- Riverview
- Pine Hill
- Charlie Morris
- Ed Rice
- Raleigh
- Douglass
- Gaisman
- Lester
Admission to pools is free with the card. For more information on how to register click here.
Please note that if you have City Access Card issued by the Memphis Public Library, your card is still valid. If you were issued a “Pool Card ID” from 2008 – 2012, you will need to register for a new City Access Card.