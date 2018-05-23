Germantown coach kicks off retirement with nothing but net

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A coach and teacher in Germantown showed he still has some moves as he marked his retirement with a flashy shot on the basketball court.

Coach Leroy Walker retired Wednesday after 45 years in youth sports.

Walker came to the Memphis area from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and worked as an assistant football coach at Germantown High School and teacher at Germantown Middle, where he coached girls track and boys football.

During a retirement celebration with co-workers at Germantown Middle on Wednesday morning, he landed this no-look, behind-the-back basketball shot from near half-court.

Walker says his plans include a lot more fishing.