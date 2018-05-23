× Eyelash extension dangers: Is the process safe?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eyelash extensions have been popular for a while now from celebrities on the red carpet to everyday women looking to speed up that morning routine.

But is the process safe?

We spoke with a licensed aesthetician about some of the dangers and talked with two women who had two totally different experiences.

“I love them,” said Jenna Fioranelli. “I think it’s a confidence booster.”

Jenna Fioranelli is new to the lash extension game but she’s hooked.

“I’ve never had long or voluminous lashes in general,” said Fioranelli.

Now she does.

“I work in the medical field and I work long hours and just having the convenience of not having to apply mascara and not check your makeup throughout the day is extremely convenient,” said Fioranelli.

Eye lash extensions are single fibers glued to each natural lash for extra volume and length. The process can take up to two hours and it can be costly.

“Getting a strip is going to be less expensive but you have to put it on and take it off every day,” said Amanda Taylor Licensed Aesthetician.

Taylor owns Taylorwood Salon and has years of experience. She says a full set in Memphis will run you $250 dollars if done by a well-trained lash artist.

“In the lash business you definitely get what you pay for,” said Taylor.

Taylor says you should look for a lash artist that has a license because they would he trained in hygiene.

“The first thing I do is clean their skin around their eyes,” said Taylor.

Also keep an eye out for red flags.

“Is it clean, make sure their tools are clean and sanitized because if not, there could be some sort of infection that could develop,” said Taylor.

And that’s exactly what happened to Monica Braun — an allergic reaction.

She got her lashes done at a different location in Memphis back in November. She says she felt beautiful.

But over the course of three days, her eyes started to itch, burn, swell and turn red where the lashes were attached.

“The things that people are most often allergic to would be the adhesive, and there’s two main ingredients that people most often have an allergic reaction to. The first is cyanoacrylate,” said Taylor.

The other main ingredient people are allergic to is carbon.

“That’s what makes the adhesive have the black color,” said Taylor.

A good lash artist will throw away glue bottles every 30 days.

Taylor says she heard horror stories of people using super glue, Gorilla Glue or even hair glue, so do your research.

Despite the horror stories out there, Jenna says her lash experience has been painless and fabulous.

“The price tag keeps a lot of people away but once you’ve done it, it’s hard to turn back,” Fioranelli said.

If you want to find out if your lash artist has a license click this link to search http://verify.tn.gov/