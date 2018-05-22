Woman smiles in DUI arrest mugshot after fatal crash

OCALA, Fla. — A Florida woman arrested on DUI charges after a crash that killed a 60-year-old woman was pictured smiling in her mugshot, according to the Ocala Star-Banner.

44-year-old Angenette Marie Welk was driving on U.S. 27 when she hit Sandra Clarkston and her daughter, 18-year-old Shiyanne Kroll, from behind. The impact caused Clarkston’s car to slam into the back of a tractor-trailer.

Welk’s blood alcohol content was 0.172 percent, which is more than twice the state’s limit of 0.08 percent.

She was arrested for DUI with serious bodily injury, given a $10,000 bond and released from jail.

Clarkston, who was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, died on May 14th.

Welk was re-arrested on Saturday after her charges were upgraded to DUI manslaughter. She didn’t smile when the new mugshot was taken.