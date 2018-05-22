× Wanted: Midtown burglary suspects caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects wanted in a recent Midtown burglary case were captured on surveillance camera and now police need your help to track them down.

The incident happened Wednesday, May 16 inside a home in the 2300 block of Monroe Avenue.

Before stealing two flat screen TVs and a computer printer from the home, the suspects were reportedly captured on surveillance cameras arriving on the scene just before 10 a.m. They were driving a blue 2010 Toyota Corolla with four doors.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.