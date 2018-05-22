× Search for suspects continues after North Memphis double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured in North Memphis.

WREG was told the victims showed up at a fire station on Chelsea Avenue around 12:30 Tuesday morning with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

At this time, police are still trying to figure out exactly where the shooting took place.

If you know anything that could help police call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.