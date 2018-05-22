Power outage continues at Fayette County jail, court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — What started as a water leak over the weekend led to a power outage that has shut down the jail, three courts and the 911 office for Fayette County.

Sheriff Bobby Riles said a leak was discovered Sunday morning at the Bill Kelly Criminal Justice Complex in Somerville. When workers broke through the concrete to fix the pipe, they damaged the main electrical line that was next to the water line.

The leak has been fixed but the entire complex is still without electricity and is shut down.

One hundred seventy five inmates, including 24 females, have been transferred to neighboring counties: Tipton, Shelby, Lauderdale, Henry, Chester, Crockett and Gibson.

911 calls are being routed through Hardeman County 911 though Riles said he’s not aware of any 911 calls being made to Hardeman.

Riles is asking for people to be patient.

He hopes to have everything back up and running by Thursday afternoon or Friday.