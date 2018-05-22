Police searching for suspects accused of robbing U of M students on Highland Strip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are searching for three men accused of robbing a group of University of Memphis students at gunpoint on May 13 around 2 a.m.

A group of international students told police they were outside a home on Patterson when those hooded men ran up to them aiming guns.

The students say they were forced on the ground and their pockets were ransacked.

The robbers reportedly punched one students and knocked him out before running away with cell phones and wallets. The robbers then bolted down the road before police got to the scene.

The students were too shaken up to be interviewed.

"We came far from India to study. This incident would scare my parents as well," former U of M student Pradeep Garlapathi said.

The former U of M international student says he used to live on Patterson in an apartment that was recently hit by thieves.

He says his friend who lives there now was sound asleep when someone broke in the back door.

"They just came in and took the TV, laptobs and other important stuff. They even took one of the cars from my friend," Garlapathi said.

MPD's Cyberwatch shows 46 crimes reported within a 4-mile radius of Patterson within the past three months.

The crimes ranged from burglaries and robberies to aggravated assault.

James Isaac says these stats don't discourage him. In fact, he believes the area is becoming safer.

"Especially from when I first moved over here up until now. I've been in the area for 10 plus years."

Isaac says a big reason for that is the U of M campus and the Highland Strip transforming from empty store fronts to apartments, businesses and restaurants.

Police released footage in hopes of identifying the suspects.

They are asking for your help finding the thieves to ease concerns in the area, especially because this is a busy area right in the middle of the Highland Strip and the U of M campus.

If you recognize the men in the video call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.