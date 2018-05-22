Pass It On: Helping a woman who won’t give up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Mid-South woman won't give up no matter how many times life tries to knock her down.

She's lost a lot, but now some help is on the way.

Major life events seem to keep coming for Crystal Perry after celebrating the birth of her baby boy. Things have taken a downhill trajectory.

Meet our play maker Laketa Williams.

"She had a wreck. She totaled her car. The infant was in the car when she had the accident. She lost the car," Williams said. "She was trying to wait to get her income tax so she could get a new car, but her dad ended up passing away."

There was no insurance to pay for the funeral.

"Not to mention that she lost her job, because she lost her car. She was a CNA. She needs some help," Williams said.

So I reached for the cash, it's time to Pass It On.

We're passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from an anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS. That's bring the total to $600.

"This will be so on time for her," Williams said.

We load up and in just a few minutes we're ready to spring into action.

Williams knocks on the door, and then she knocks on the window.

Finally, we see Crystal.

"I know you needed some help, and I went to Pass It On. That's $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from an anonymous donor," Williams said.

"Oh my goodness! Thank you," Crystal replied.

This money is going to come in handy.

"I just started back working, so I've been behind on my rent," Crystal said.

She says she is very grateful.

"It's like the Lord keeps blessing me. Well he does that and often times when we least expect it."

This $600 will help Crystal get back on her feet.

She is thankful for friends like Williams and the generosity of our Pass It On donors.