Manhunt Monday: Police searching for man accused of burglarizing officer’s home

HERNANDO, Miss. — A pair of thieves picked the wrong house to break into.

Hernando Police say they broke into an officer's house while his teenage daughter was home sleeping.

"Time's are changing, and It's not fair," a neighbor said.

Cole Garrett loves his quiet neighborhood, but he knows no place is off limits to criminals. That's why he keeps his doors and windows locked.

"People I haven't seen before walk up and down the streets late at night," Garrett said.

Hernando Police say, in March, two men burglarized a house right down the street.

Officers say the suspects entered through an unlocked door. The house belonged to a retired police officer.

"We think they were probably riding around the neighborhood and waiting on someone to leave for work,"

Detectives say the two men worked fast. They ransacked the family's house, looking for anything of value.

"They had a plan. They knew where they were going. They went into a master bedroom and took what they could carry from there," the detective said.

The suspects' grabbed guns, money, jewelry and left.

"They're not from here. They had a deliberate intent of doing wrong here in our city," the detective said.

Evidence located by Hernando Police led them to Shawn Sanders and Mario Jackson, both from Memphis.

U.S. Marshals arrested and charged Sanders two weeks after the burglary, but officers are still searching for Jackson and the stolen guns.

"We are not going to stop looking for you," the detective said.

If you know where 32-year-old Marion Jackson is hiding call the Hernando Police Department at (662)-429-9096 or Desoto Crime Stoppers at (662)-429-Tips.

All calls are confidential.