Man accused of trying to kidnap siblings released from custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The jail records show it plain and clear: Tavius Woods charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping released on his recognizance Tuesday without paying anything.

“It's crazy. My kids are walking on pins and needles," said Briana Jones, mother of the victim.

Her daughter is a student at Germanshire Elementary.

Now that he’s out, Shelby County School officials issued this statement to WREG: “We shared this information with our security team and with the Germanshire administration to make sure everyone is aware of this person being released. Thankfully, our team at Germanshire handled this situation earlier this year. Their quick thinking helped keep this student and family safe.”

Shelby County Schools also confirmed to WREG Woods worked in the Oakshire Elementary cafeteria for about two months in 2016.

But during his bond hearing, his mother told the judge he’d also previously worked at Oakhaven Elementary.

His lawyer argued for his release.

“Jail is not where he needs to be. Holding him there is making things worse not only for him but the community. Getting him out and getting him the treatment he needs is the direction we are going," attorney Blake Ballin said.

We asked Woods’ mother Terry Curry Tuesday if he is getting treatment.

She questioned what we meant, since she said Down syndrome has no cure.

Instead she sent us a photo at home with her son and said they’re monitoring him.

“Tavius can’t do nothing without mom or dad. He can’t go anywhere without mom or dad," Curry said.

And while his mom maintained his innocence, another mom said her daughter has lost hers.

“You know, Tavius is not a predator," Curry said.

"Nobody is in my shoes and understands that my kids wake up in the middle of the night screaming,” Jones said.

Woods is due back in court for a mental evaluation on June 4.

Shelby County Schools released the following statement about Woods' employment today:

"This individual was employed by a vendor as a custodial worker and was assigned to Holmes Road Elementary, Oakhaven Elementary and a bus lot. All individuals who work in SCS schools, even those employed by third-party vendors, are required to go through a thorough background check. If the results of a job candidate’s background check contain information that could possibly disqualify him/her from working in our schools, the application will be flagged and a determination will be made as to whether SCS should continue with the individual’s candidacy."