Live at 9: Dale Lane for sheriff, sports betting in Tennessee & music

Meet Dale Lane

When you hear the name Dale Lane you may think of disaster recovery. Lane is currently the head of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness, which handles Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

However he spent his early years as a sheriff’s deputy and wants to serve our community as the Shelby County sheriff.

Sports betting

Some Tennessee lawmakers are making plans to legalize sports betting following last week’s Supreme Court decision to allow states the freedom to do so.

Senator Brian Kelsey says taxes from sports betting could boost education spending he explains how and discusses the proposal further with Rep. Raumesh Akbari on Live at 9.

Most pet-friendly state in the nation

The state of Tennessee wants to be known as the most pet-friendly state in the nation and one group is putting big money behind that effort. There’s $3 million in grants up for grabs to communities that want to build or improve dog parks. So far, eight West Tennessee communities have applied.

Harrison Forbes is a pet expert who has shared his expertise on radio, TV and on film sets. Now he’s helping Tennessee improve it’s reputation when it comes to pets.

Exit 56 Blues Fest

If you’re looking for a great way to spend Memorial Day weekend just head east on I-40. About an hour away, you’ll find the eighth annual Exit 56 Blues Fest with a spectacular line up of female artists.

Sonia Outlaw-Clark is executive director of the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, which organizes the festival. She’s here with some of the performers you’ll see take the stage.