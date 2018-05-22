× Graceland ranked on Top 25 Landmarks list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TripAdvisor’s new ranking of the 25 Top Landmarks in the United States includes two sites in Tennessee — and one right here in Memphis.

Graceland, Elvis Presley’s former home in Whitehaven, ranked No. 22 on the list of iconic U.S. travel spots, just a few spots behind Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium at No. 16.

Trip Advisor says it used an algorithm that looked through 630 million user reviews on its site and ranked landmarks on the quality and quantity of reviews.

The top two U.S. landmarks, according to TripAdvisor, are both in the San Francisco Bay: the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island. Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple was tops in the world.

