Two people recovering after building collapses during storm in Arkansas

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Two people are recovering after a fast-moving storm moved through the Mid-South Sunday, causing a building to collapse.

The building came down on Franks Corner Road outside of Crawfordsville in Crittenden County. It's about 30 minutes outside of Memphis.

At one point, rescuers had to help a person pinned under the rubble.

After the storm a building that was under construction, once again, must be re-built.

Jack Stanford was on the phone with his fiance, who was inside the now downed structure, when the storm hit around late Sunday afternoon.

"We were just talking and she said, 'Yeah, the winds started picking up. It's raining and thundering.' Then all of a sudden, all I can hear is her saying, 'Help me!' This loud crash came through, so it absolutely scared me to death," Stanford said.

He immediately called 911. Rescuers and neighbors were quick to help.

One person was able to walk out unharmed.

Stanford's fiancee was taken to the hospital with some cuts, bumps and bruises.

Her brother suffered from the worst injuries.

"He sustained a pretty nasty gash on his head. He had to have 14 stitches. He was actually pinned under the building, so they had to actually raise the building to get him out from under it," Stanford said.

Stanford says assessors haven't been out to the property yet, but estimates the large recreation building to be a nearly a complete loss.

However, he says there's much to be grateful for, and things could've been much worse.

"It was a blessing. God was definitely here on this scene yesterday afternoon," Stanford said.