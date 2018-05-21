Neighbors on edge after man is critically injured in North Memphis shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors are on edge after a shooting left a man in critical condition in North Memphis Monday afternoon.

Police say shots were fired around 4 p.m. on North Dunlap and Looney Street.

Eddie Brooks says he's furious after waking up to gunfire.

"Right now I got anger in my heart to be honest with you," he said. "I had to call the police myself, because I'm just tired of the shooting."

He says he heard about eight or nine gunshots, "And it wasn't from the same gun, I can tell you that."

That would suggest more than one shooter.

Brooks says he knows his house was hit. His bullet-riddled home is evidence.

"If my wife had been sitting in her usual spot, she would be dead today," he said. "Last night, my wife said they came from the right hand side of my lot and were shooting. I had to leave my job and come home."

He says that's not the first time his home has been hit.

It has actually been hit 22 times.

"This is like a young Vietnam," Brooks said. "It's like a war zone."

He says the first time the house was hit with bullets was back in 2012, and it has been struck with bullets every year after that.

He tells us his house is paid for so moving out is not an option. He just wants the senseless violence to stop.

"Stop coming to other people's house and shooting up other people. Some people want to live in peace, okay."

We will update this story as more information is available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

35.156986 -90.033253