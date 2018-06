× Police: City Watch for missing man canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has canceled a City Watch Alert for a missing man who was believed to have been in danger.

Police said 26-year-old Adrian Smith disappeared from his Frayser home last night. They were concerned because he reportedly has a mental condition that requires medication.

The department canceled the alert shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, but didn’t provide any other updates.