Police: Gunman still at large following deadly double shooting in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gunman is on the run after a deadly double shooting in the Nutbush neighborhood over the weekend.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of South Lloyd Circle near Jackson and Orchi around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

"I don't feel a bit safe in this neighborhood, but it is what it is," neighbor Sherry Vaughn said.

That's the sad reality for Vaughn after two of her neighbors were killed on their own street. At first, she thought it was just one man she knows through her daughter.

"Come to find out, it was him and his brother. They both had been shot and killed."

She says at least one of them is a father.

Police said two male victims were found shot to death outside a home. Neighbors told WREG they heard at least eight gunshots and said they don't feel safe in this neighborhood any more.

We reached out to their family Monday, but they didn't want to talk.

The motive for the shooting's are still unclear.

Neighbors say the two victims were speaking to their armed neighbor across the street about something and then moments later, "Just bam, bam, bam."

Detectives blocked off the street and stayed until the sun went down.

Neighbors say officers were back in the area patrolling Monday, but the shooting has many on edge.

"There are gunshots over here all the time. We're scared to death. Like I said, I was sitting in the car when I heard them go off. I wonder how far a bullet can go, because I know it was awful close," Vaughn said.

The suspect reportedly drove off in a white pickup truck.

If you were in the area and have any information call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.