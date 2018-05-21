× Man arrested in shooting of 15-year-old girl in Trumann

TRUMANN, Ark. — A 15-year-old girl was shot during a home invasion robbery Friday, and police have one man in custody.

Seth Mullins, 25, was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated residential burglary.

Police were called to the 400 block of Arrowhead Road just after midnight Friday, where they found a female with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and her condition was later upgraded.

Trumann Police have provided few details about the home invasion, but indicated it may have been tied to illegal opioid sales.