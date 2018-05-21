Driver gunned down, crashes vehicle in Helena-West Helena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Officers in Helena-West Helena are trying to find answers after a 55-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night.

According to police, Frederick Lacey was shot multiple times while sitting at a stop sign in the area of North 5th and Garland around 8:30 p.m. He tried to drive away from the scene and ended up hitting a fire hydrant two blocks down the street on Anderson.

One woman says Lacey was behind the steering wheel of a car that was headed towards her and her 4-year-old daughter.

"When I saw him coming I said, 'Oh God. He's going to hit our car. He's going to hit me.' I ran screaming. I was trying to get away." she said. "He hit the front end of our vehicle and it bounced."

She says she was shaken up from the crash.

The woman also says her husband heard Lacey's last words.

"He told him he needed some help. My husband told him help was on the way."

Lacey died from his wounds several hours later after being rushed to the hospital.

For the family, it's all unsettling.

Perhaps there's nothing that could have been done to save Lacey's life, but the good Samaritan says she's glad her family was there to share his last moments with him

"It was probably grim anyway, but at least he didn't sit there alone."

A suspect was detained and taken in for questioning. However the investigation is still ongoing.