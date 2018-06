× Police: Two dead after shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two victims were pronounced dead after a shooting in the 3600 block of Lloyd Circle in North Memphis Sunday evening, Memphis Police said.

Two victims who had gunshot wounds were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the suspects were possibly occupying a white truck.

This is an active scene.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

