× Man’s truck gets stuck on fence outside barbecue festival

Memphis, Tenn. — One drunk Memphis man almost crash landed into the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.

He and his truck ended up perched on top of a fence.

According to the Memphis Police Department, 39-year-old Courtney Tate had his wreck just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call at 25 Beale Street. When they arrived, they saw a Cadillac Escalade with its front wheels hanging over a wall.

Police say Tate was in the driver’s seat trying to give the vehicle gas, but the wheels kept spinning in place. The police also say there were tire marks leading from the top of the hill to where the vehicle was stuck on the fence.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on Tate, which he failed.

Tate was been charged with driving under the influence. He’s due to appear in court on Monday, May 21.