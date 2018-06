× Man shot to death at Raleigh market

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was shot to death in Raleigh just after midnight Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded to the Top Notch Market on Stage Road near Jackson, where they found the man dead with a gunshot wound.

The suspect reportedly knew the victim and fled the scene in a red sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story when more information is available.