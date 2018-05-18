Woman says thieves are targeting her apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hickory Hill woman fears for her family's safety after thieves target her apartment several times.

She said her apartment is being targeted by the same crook but management won't help her out.

Latonya Jones is afraid to be in her own apartment. Two break-ins in less than a month and she thinks it's the same guy.

Always wearing a black mask and gloves.

"It's one person that's watching my moves," Jones said.

Jones and her 7-year-old son were home the first time.

"He asked me to open my legs," Jones said.

She said the crook tried to rape her.

"I offered him $350 to leave my house," Jones said.

She said he took the money and ran but broke in again two days ago.

Stealing money, a TV, her son's video game and a gun she bought for protection after the first incident.

She said her complex the Woods at Ridgeway boarded one of the doors he broke through and put her headboard against the bedroom window.

"It can easily be knocked down. Easy," Jones said.

Jones asked to switch units but claims management said no and told her to move to another complex if she wanted.

"Leaving right now would not be a good option for me. I just got a job. I just need to save a little bit before I leave," Jones said.

WREG went to the leasing office to find out if something can be done.

WREG talked to a manager who wouldn't answer any of our questions and instead kicked us off the property.

Now, Jones and her son are renting hotel rooms.

It's their job to make sure that I'm secured here and I don't feel like that's being done," Jones said.

Her apartment too dangerous right now with that crook still out there.

Jones said she also caught the man on her patio one night but was able to scare him off by turning on an outside light.