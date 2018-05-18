× Whitehaven man found shot to death on Mother’s Day identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have identified a 65-year-old man shot and killed in Whitehaven on Mother’s Day.

Cornelius Swopshire was located unresponsive in a field near Wilson and Tulane just before 9 a.m. on May 13. He was later pronounced deceased by first responders.

People living in the neighborhood told WREG they were getting ready for holiday church services when they heard the gunshots around 8:30 a.m.

“I heard like four or five shots this morning and I asked my grandma and my mama and my brothers did they hear gunshots. They said they didn’t,” said 13-year-old Jarvis Singleton. “So, next thing you know, I come outside, they’d blocked off the street with caution tape and police and stuff… My mind just went blank.”

Police say the victim was shot repeatedly. WREG counted at least four evidence markers on the scene where detectives found shell casings.

He’s the 44th murder victim in the city already this year, according to police.

So far police have not located Swopshire’s killer.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.