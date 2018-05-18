Summer on the horizon, parents urged to keep kids busy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Summer break is on the horizon and it is time to keep the kids busy.

The city and community leaders urging parents tonight to find something for your children to do to keep them safe and have some fun.

"There are a whole lot of programs from Frayser to south Memphis to Hickory Hill, you name it there are so many places for parents to actually get their kids involved," said Ladell Beamon, CEO of Heal the Hood Foundation.

That's the key this summer, getting involved in something positive and proactive.

The city of Memphis offers summer camps for children of different ages and you can hit the library.

There are other groups with camps too, like Beamon's Heal the Hood Foundation.

" It's basically getting kids prepared for using music skills, there are a lot of kids in Memphis that are musically gifted. That want to get into the arts, the acting part of it the comic book design," he said.

Beamon says if cost is an issue there are ways to make it work, it just takes some research. " I know one of the concerns for a lot of parents is if I have 5 kids, I can't afford $175 per kid a week for some summer camps and there are camps out here that are actually free camps and there's camps like ours where you pay $75 for the whole summer." Memphis Police are also asking parents to step up. "Have an idea of where they're going, who they're hanging out with and things like that," said Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Tow.