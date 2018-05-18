× Police: 2 people shot, 1 dead in parking lot of Georgia high school

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were shot and one is dead after a shooting in parking lot of a Georgia high school Saturday night, Clayton County Police Department confirmed.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of Mt. Zion High School in Jonesboro, Georgia.

The shooting was caused by an argument after a graduation ceremony, police said.

In addition to the woman who was killed, two additional women were shot and transported to the hospital, police said.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to the local reports the victims shot were not students at the school.