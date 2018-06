× Gun found in Southaven Middle student’s backpack

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A gun was found in a Southaven Middle School’s backpack Friday, district officials said.

An administrator received a tip about the gun and searched the student’s backpack. The gun was secured in the school office.

The student was taken into custody by Southaven Police.

Parents were notified at 1:15 p.m.

No one was injured.