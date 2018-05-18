× Suspect still on loose in deadly Helena-West Helena shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — One suspect is still on the run after a deadly shooting involving four suspects Thursday afternoon in Helena-West Helena.

According to police, officers were called to Elm Street after an argument broke out around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses stated it was during the subsequent fight that a suspect pulled a gun and shot 22-year-old Dominic Otey.

Otey was rushed to the Helena Regional Medical Center but died from his injury.

A release from the police department stated the shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Authorities identified four suspects in this case: Devonta Higgins, Tommy Higgins, Diamond Higgins and a juvenile.

Devonta Higgins remains in custody. Diamond Higgins was released, though the chief says charges against her may be coming. The juvenile was questioned and released.

Tommy Higgins remains at large.

Friday, authorities issued a nationwide “be on the lookout” alert for Tommy Higgins. The police chief says they are concerned he could go to Alabama or Tennessee where he has relatives.

Authorities located the car he and his accused accomplices were driving at his mother’s house.

If you can help, call the police department at (870) 572-3441.