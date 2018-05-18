East Memphis police chase ends in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were in custody after a police chase ended in a car crash in East Memphis on Friday afternoon.

The owner of the stolen Ford Fiesta involved in the chase also got her car back, just in time to get to some appointments, she said.

The chase started at Frisco Avenue and Pendleton Street, and ended at Dunn Avenue and Rebecca Street. There were no injuries.

Police have not said why they initially began chasing the driver. The suspects have not been identified by police.

Chelsea Harrell, who owns the blue Ford Fiesta, said it was stolen from her apartment complex Thursday.

She said her sister called her Friday to tell her that she'd just seen the car, with police chasing it. Whoever took it scraped her Le Bonheur sticker off the back and threw a child seat in the trunk, she said.

At 10 p.m., we'll have video with the mother of one of the suspects.