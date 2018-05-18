Crime Stoppers tips can now be anonymously, securely made online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Crime Stoppers releases new website with new and improved ways to submit tips on ongoing investigations.

Memphis Police Department Major Lambert Ross often talks to families whose loved ones were brutally taken from them.

“When you talk to them about their child, you can feel the hurt, the pain, the anger," said Major Ross.

He recently felt that pain speaking with the mother of Justin Langston.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed while driving in South Memphis two years ago.

“He was his mom’s, as she called him, her butterfly.”

It seems Langston was possibly set up for what turned into a robbery gone bad.

Police don’t have much evidence to work with and only one vague Crime Stoppers tip has come in.

“These are things that we as a city, people who live in this city, care about this city, these are things we have to step forward and help each other.”

Along with contacting Crime Stoppers on the phone, people can now securely submit anonymous tips online.

The website’s been revamped to make it easier to navigate.

“This is the biggest change Crime Stoppers has ever been through and I think it’s going to be a game changer for Crime Stoppers," said David Wayne Brown, president of Splash.

Brown helped transform www.CrimeStopMem.org.

He says Crime Stoppers tips lead to about 20 to 30 arrests each mont, and thinks that number will climb even more once people see the new layout.

Hopefully, it'll help crimes, like Langston’s, get solved.

“We’re talking about someone who committed murder and they’re still on the street," said Major Ross. "How many more murders do they need to commit before we lock them up?”

There are hundreds of unsolved criminal cases in Memphis, from murders to robberies.

Your information that leads to an arrest can get you up to a thousand dollars and even more in some cases.