Car bursts into flames on I-40, closing lanes for hours overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shocking scene overnight on the I-40 bridge as a vehicle burst into flames.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday and shut down the eastbound lanes of the bridge near the Riverside exit for hour.

Authorities said no one was hurt and all lanes are back open this morning.

We are working to get more details on how this happened.