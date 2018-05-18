× Accident causes power outage near Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Light, Gas and Water reports more than 800 customers are without power after a car accident on Hacks Cross Road Friday afternoon.

Germantown Police Department said the accident happened on Hacks Cross Road and Farindon Street.

The traffic lights at Poplar Pike and Hacks Cross Road and Poplar Pike and Germantown Road are not working, police said.

MLGW is currently working on fixing the power outage.

They expect it to be restored by 10 p.m.