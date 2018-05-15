Man carrying child shoots would-be robber outside Orange Mound McDonald’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A victim shot a suspect during an attempted robbery Tuesday afternoon at an Orange Mound McDonald's, the Memphis Police Department confirmed.

Police say four suspects attempted to rob the victim at the McDonald's in the 1400 block of South Trezevant near Lamar and Airways when the victim shot one of the suspects.

"They jumped out of the car and they started fighting him and trying to take his wallet and stuff," said witness David Chase, who called 911 from across the street.

"He was fighting them. He dropped his baby and started fighting them and the child was just sitting on the concrete," Chase added.

He said he then heard three to four gunshots as the father struck one of the suspects.

All four suspects returned to their car and fled, dropping the wounded suspect off at a fire station down the road.

Memphis police won't say if the father will face any charges for shooting the suspect, but people WREG spoke with don't think he should.

"If I’m being robbed and I fire back, that ain’t my fault," said Karl Shields.

Chase agrees.

"He was doing what any father should have did: protect his child. And I also told the police whether he had a gun license or not, it was a righteous shot. He did what any man would do for his kids," he said.

The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

