Police respond to string of Midtown restaurant crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Midtown restaurants were hit by a burglar Monday morning, and someone got away with money from one of them.

According to police, they discovered a broken window at Restaurant Iris around 4:42 a.m. Monday after the alarm went off. It's unclear if anything was taken. While on the scene, a second alarm call went out on South Cooper Street at the Soul Fish Cafe.

Luckily, surveillance cameras were rolling at that location and captured a silver compact car pulling into the parking lot with its headlights off. The suspect reportedly got out of the business, walked about the building and then tried to open a side door.

After several unsuccessful attempts to get inside, the suspect left. No damage was reported at that location.

Unfortunately, police said that wasn't the case further down the street at Cafe Ole. There the suspect allegedly shattered a rear window before stealing money from the business safe.

Alex Flores says these crimes don't change his perception of Midtown.

"Crime can happen wherever. It's just a matter of when it happens. I feel safe, really safe, in this area."

He and others like Bobby Freeman just hope people speak up if they know something.

Police noted in one of the police reports that at least two of the crimes might possibly be related, but that is still under investigation.

If you can help police solve this string of crimes, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.