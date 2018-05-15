× ‘High as a kite’: New details revealed after coach accused of filming girls in locker room

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — New information has come to light in the case of a Mississippi coach accused of recording young girls in a middle school locker room.

According to a criminal complaint, the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Department was called to Kossuth Middle School after several members of the girl’s basketball team discovered a cellphone hidden inside a locker.

The report obtained by WREG states authorities were able to retrieve three videos from the phone. One was of the girls, the second showed coach Micah Wilbanks’ face and a third was of the locker room without students present.

It’s unclear if the girls saw the second video, but they retrieved the phone, deleted the video of themselves and then reported it to a second coach stating Coach Wilbanks had recorded them. That coach reportedly confronted Wilbanks who reportedly admitted that “the record button was on.”

At the time, Wilbanks was reportedly “high as a kite”, seemed to be having trouble walking and his speech was very slurred.

He was also reportedly overheard saying that “he had messed up and didn’t deserve to be in public education.” He called himself a “pedophile” and “a piece of s***.”

Authorities said they found crystal meth in his pant pocket once they arrived at the school.

Wilbanks was initially arrested for public intoxication and drug possession, but on Tuesday WREG learned he’s now facing federal child porn charges as well.

At that time, a federal judge also ordered that Wilbanks be held without bail.

A hearing to determine if he’ll stay in jail until the grand jury meets is scheduled for Thursday.