Burst pipe causes sewage overflow in Orange Mound apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound resident says she's dealing with a stinky situation.

"I had feces running down the wall. They just tried to paint over the feces. It's still on my counter in my bathroom," Keesha Isby said.

Isby reached out to WREG after getting little help with a soggy situation.

"My kids room was totally wet. I went in to grab all the clothes I could," she said.

She says every room in her Pendleton Place apartment is still wet four days after a plumbing problem in a unit above her caused flooding in her apartment.

"All that stuff came down to my apartment. It was a pool in the kitchen," Isby said.

She says she wants the carpet pulled up and replaced and claims just cleaning it up isn't going to work.

"As you can see and as you can smell, they need to pull it up."

But cleaning the mess is all the complex is offering right now.

WREG stopped by to talk to managers and get answers, but we didn't have much luck.

The office was closed in the middle of the day on a Wednesday without any explanation.

"My kids are 1 and 3-years-old. They play on the floor, but they can't play on this floor," Isby said.

As the complex takes their time getting around to Isby, she decided to leave to figure things out for herself.

"I slept in my van the night before last. We had to go to a hotel and last night my friend let me come over."

She says she's almost out of options.

We reached out to HUD. That's how Isby is renting the unit.

We are still waiting to hear back.

As far as any actions The Federal Agency will take, it's important to not that HUD typically gives the complex a chance to fix the problem before it steps in.