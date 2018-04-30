× Couple charged with murder in autistic 7-year-old’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple has been indicted after a 7-year-old boy died from alleged abuse, police said.

In November 2016, Tevaun Williamson was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital from his South Memphis home unresponsive. The doctors told police the child sustained injuries to his body, forehead, the back of his head, legs and torso that were consistent with blunt force trauma.

He later died from those injuries.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the child’s autopsy found he was also malnourished and dehydrated.

The child’s mother, Michelle Williamson, reportedly admitted to beating her son with a cable cord and slamming his head on the floor.

At the time, neighbors told WREG the little boy was autistic and never spoke. His mother was reportedly trying to care for him on her own.

However, the D.A.’s office said the woman’s boyfriend – who had been living with Michelle Williamson – was also indicted on charges with regards to his death. His role in the abuse was not made available, but we do know both suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect, and on separate counts of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.