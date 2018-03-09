Man indicted in shooting, beating death of man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was indicted on a murder charge this week after police say he killed a man back in January.

Iran Westbrook, 34, was charged with first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in the deadly shooting and beating of a man.

Police said on Jan. 17, Westbrook got into a dispute with Michael Draper, 30, on Tunica Street in North Memphis.

Draper was shot and beaten, and died of his injuries the next day at Regional One. A warrant was issued for Westbrook's arrest on the charge of first degree murder.

In March, police said Westbrook was driving a Chrysler Pacifica when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Elmore and Morning Vista in northeast Memphis.

Westbrook bailed out the vehicle and a brief foot pursuit ensued, police said. He was caught in the 6500 block of Birkenhead.

Westbrook is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The high-speed chase interrupted a quiet Friday in the neighborhood. Gloria Schmitt says an SUV flew past her going at least 90 mph.

"It was scary, it was scary. It's normally a quiet area here," Schmitt said.

Peace and quiet replaced with sirens and mayhem as more people found themselves pulled outside by the noise.

"I was sitting in my room playing Xbox then I heard all the commotion and I came out to see police they chase him off screaming, 'police get on the ground, freeze,'" Matt Schmitt said.

Police said Westbrook made a run for it straight into the woods and through a cemetery trying to get away from police.

A tow truck took away the SUV the suspect left crashed in this driveway as he dashed out of the driver’s seat.

"I'm still shaken up because stuff like that doesn't really happen here," Schmitt said.