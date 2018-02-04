Blytheville man meets his sisters for the first time in 33 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A Blytheville man got a big surprise recently when he met two of his sisters for the very first time.

Terrell Rodgers didn't have much contact with his father when he was a kid but when he was 14 he came back into his life.

Recently the Rodger learned that he had three sisters from a relationship his father had during that time he was out of his life.

Rodger was able to get in touch with them and Saturday, February 3, two of his sister made a surprise trip to Memphis to meet their big brother.

"Tonight is the night I've met my long lost sisters and my heart is so overwhelmed with joy," Rodgers said.

Rodgers says he's been waiting for this moment for 33 years.

Rodger has a big family himself. He's the father of eight children.

Photojournalists Jonathan Knox and Brooke Billions contributed to this story.