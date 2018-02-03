Police searching for 3 men who shot up car at Frayser apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --Memphis police say they are searching for three men, wanted for shooting up a car at a Frayser apartment complex Saturday morning.

It was a terrifying wake-up call for people living at the Todd Creek Apartments on North Side Drive.

Many people say they were awakened by the sound of nearly two dozen gunshots.

"We heard one gunshot, then after that gunshot about two minutes later, we heard three more," one resident told WREG. "Then after that, we heard about 10 more letting off."

Several witnesses said they heard anywhere from 20 to 30 rounds.

"I heard the first round and then I heard some people arguing and then I heard another round – just a full set of shots," said neighbor Latrissa Moore. "Then I heard one of the young women back there, I heard her start screaming."

Police say they couldn’t find anyone who’d been hit, but they did find a car sprayed with bullets.

Moore described actually hearing bullets whizzing past her apartment.

"It got scary for me when I heard the bullet passing, like just flying," she said. "I never thought that I could hear a bullet flying."

Her 15-year-old son heard it, too.

"It was like a ‘whoosh.’ Even in the movies, it sounded just like in the movies," she said.

HAPPENING NOW: Several Officers, crime scene investigators & an ambulance at the Todd Creek Apts. in Frayser. @MEM_PoliceDept haven’t released any info, but neighbors tell me they heard 5 or 6 gunshots around 9am — and we just saw a guy get taken away in handcuffs. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/6qnsJsuktI — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) February 3, 2018

Moore hit the floor, convinced one of the bullets struck her building.

"I just thought that was the best thing to do," she said. "Of course I kind of screamed because I didn’t know where it went, I just knew it hit my building."

Another woman told WREG off camera she saw three guys hanging out of a car, shooting at another man who was walking in the complex.

"This happens all the time, so it don’t phase me," one resident said.

While it’s just another violent day in Memphis for some, it's a day Moore hopes she never has to relive.

"It’s just scary, that’s all," she said.

Police say they have no descriptions of the suspects right now.

If you saw anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.