Former Olive Branch officer, family arrested in drug raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A former Olive Branch police officer Is facing drug charges after DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies recovered a large amount of cash and marijuana during a raid at his home in the 6200 block of Choctaw Trail Friday afternoon.

Fredrick Jenkins, 48, and Evan Jenkins, 19, were arrested around 4 p.m.

Around 10 p.m., 55-year-old Mary Jenkins was also booked into the DeSoto County Jail.

"We got the tip today and we went to work on it," said Sheriff Bill Rasco.

Officials said Fredrick Jenkins and Mary Jenkins are now charged with felony possession controlled substance with intent.

Evan Jenkins was charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Family friend Hayden Whitehead said he was heading to the house to play video games when he saw the heavy law enforcement presence.

He and his friend were briefly detained, but later released.

"Told us to put our hands out the windows and stuff and we all got out and got cuffed and stuff and then they just told us what was going down," said Whitehead.

WREG reported this same home being raided in 2016. At that time, Jenkins and his wife were arrested when officers found drugs, money and guns in their home.

Records indicate Jenkins was on house arrest at the time of Friday’s raid, but Rasco said they have reason to believe he’s been violating it.

“When we got here, he was in the process of leaving, because evidently he had got a tip that we were on our way over here," said Rasco.

"Says he didn’t do anything and all this kind of stuff, you know. Just running his mouth," he added.

Rasco said deputies have yet to determine how much money and drugs were confiscated.

"It won’t be two or three pounds," he said.

Whitehead described the Jenkins family as kind and generous, noting they once allowed him to live with them for a week when he had no place to stay.

"I know doing stuff’s against the law, but they’re like my family, pretty much. I love every single one of them," Whitehead said.

Asked if he had ever seen drugs or anything suspicious in their home, he said he hadn't.

"Literally the only thing that me and my friend, Evan, would do is come in there. His mom would make us some, like, really cool, like, dinner."

The house is in Olive Branch city limits, but the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department is investigating since it was that agency that got the tip. The Mississippi Department of Corrections also responded because of the possible house arrest violations.