Winter weather closings: Check our new guidelines and know before the snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When severe weather moves into the Mid-South, WREG News Channel 3 will keep you informed on-air and online, through WREG.com, and our social media platforms.

If you need to list a closing of a school, major business, major events, etc., email closings@wreg.com or call 901-543-2333.

Click here to report a closing via our automated system

If you are using our automated system to report a closing for a school system, you will need our password. If you do not currently have our password, please email closings@wreg.com

Please remember, we will be flooded with requests to post closings during winter weather events and we don't always have staff time to deal with all of them. You might want to try using our automated system, and be aware of our guidelines for what we can publicize.

Starting in 2018, here is what we will list on TV and on WREG.com: