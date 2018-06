MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Regional Medical Center has officially announced the arrival of its first baby of 2018.

Chrisette Lee’Shae Vaughn was born at 1:02 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The hospital told WREG the beautiful baby girl decided to make her grand entrance into the world at only 33 weeks — seven weeks early!

She weighed three pounds and 15 ounces.

Both mother and baby appear to be happy and healthy.