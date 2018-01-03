× Man indicted after allegedly assaulting officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The man accused of assaulting police officers serving a warrant has been indicted by a grand jury.

Quintavious Cunningham was detained along with Courtney Malone following the incident on Nina Drive.

According to authorities, they were searching the area for Malone when they spotted him sitting in a car. As officers approached the driver of that car, Cunningham, allegedly began revving the engine and rammed a police vehicle, striking one of the officers. A second officer was almost struck when he threw the car in reverse.

That’s when Cunningham drove forward once more, reportedly pinning the first officer between two vehicles.

On Tuesday, WREG learned the officer is expected to be okay.

Cunningham was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and vandalism. He was also charged with theft of property and possession of a firearm after officers discovered a stolen gun in the vehicle.

35.225355 -89.976502