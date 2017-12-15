Teenager accused of stealing car left running in driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A teenager is facing theft charges after deputies say he stole a car left running and unlocked in a driveway.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Hickory Bark Drive just southeast of Memphis.

A man says he left his car in the driveway while he went in the house to get some water. When he came back, the car was gone.

"I hurried up and called the sheriff's department at that point. They were over here in minutes," he told WREG.

As he was filing a report with deputies, he saw a teenager driving down the street in his car.

The deputy hopped into his car and pursued the teen for about two miles.

The teen then crashed into a pole on Holmes Road near Crumpler. Deputies caught the teen after a short foot pursuit.

Shelby County deputies say the 15-year-old is facing theft charges.

They warned drivers to never leave their vehicles unattended while they are warming up.

Just a reminder: you can get a ticket if you leave your car running and unattended.

Deputies have yet to say if they plan on issuing any tickets for Friday's incident.