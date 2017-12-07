University of Memphis investigating threatening comments made towards basketball team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Instagram page for the men's basketball team at The University of Memphis is squeaky clean now, but on Tuesday the comment section appeared to filled with hate.

"I would like to know who it is, and if it is a student. They should do something about it," said Mia Williams, a student at The University of Memphis.

Students say a post from one account started it all. After that, more comments started popping up that were attacking the basketball team. The posts compared team members to monkeys and threatened the lives of the players.

The threatening comments were posted while the team was fighting for a win against Sanford. One went so far as to the team's plane crashes.

The profile page that started the rant is now blank.

"Individuals get off from picking on other people. especially hiding behind their computer or social media or whatever," said Jaquille Bennett, a student at The University of Memphis.

The Athletic Director at The University of Memphis released a statement in regards to the Instagram posts saying, "The University of Memphis is actively working with law enforcement officials concerning offensive and threatening comments."

The school added that they would have no additional comments until the investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, students are saying the attacks won't keep them from rooting for the team.

"I don't think that should distract them at all because its not important we know racism is alive I think," said a student.

In fact, this student says it might be better to ignore the hate.

"We shouldn't give her any attention we shouldn't give her at all because that's what she wants," said the student.

Investigators are assuring students that death threats won't be taken lightly.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as more information becomes available.