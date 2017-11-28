× State says former Collierville band director stole $133k from booster club

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A former Mid-South band director was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from the band booster club.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Jason Seek stole more than $133,000 from the Collierville Middle School band over a five-year period.

Seek allegedly withdrew cash, used the booster club’s debit card, wrote checks and transferred money from the account for personal use. In one instance, he even forged another person’s signature on various checks.

Investigators said most of the transactions took place before trips to various “gambling establishments”.

He was also accused of creating fake bank account statements and submitting a false report to the school in order to cover up his scheme.

The former band director reportedly admitted what he’d done to investigators and resigned in April 2017.

He was arrested on November 22.

