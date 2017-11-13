10-year-old killed in deadly shooting on Airways Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A 10-year-old boy is dead and a 12-year-old hurt after a deadly shooting that began on Airways Boulevard and ended at the police precinct on 2344 Truitt Street.

According to reports, a black SUV arrived at the police precinct with three victims who were injured in the drive by shooting.

The third victim is in non-critical condition.

Witnesses reported hearing between 10 and 15 gunshots on Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Monday evening.

The car drove up to the police precinct after the shooting stopped with all three injured victims in tow.

Five people were inside of the vehicle- two were adults and three were kids.

Three units were sent to the scene.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.