Walmart employee, customer involved in fight inside Cordova store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned more about a reported tussle between a customer and employee inside a Mid-South Walmart after video of the confrontation was shared on social media.

According to the police report, an officer was flagged down by a Walmart customer Sunday evening to report a fight inside the North Germantown Parkway location. Once inside, the officer saw a woman on the ground crying with several bruises.

The manager stated he was stacking merchandise when he heard a commotion and turned around to find the woman fighting one of his employees. He didn't see what started the fight but was told the customer approached the employee and asked for a rolling cart.

"Maybe other customers are using them if nothing is over there," the employee reportedly responded.

That's when the customer reportedly became angry, asked for a manager and punched her. The employee confirmed she did punch the customer back.

Video of the incident begins with the customer getting back to her feet and approaching the employee, who is visibly upset, but backing away. Another woman appears to be trying to de-escalate the situation, but the customer reaches for the employee resulting in a slap.

A second employee tries to hold the customer back as another tries to calm down the employee. She can be heard saying, "Ma'am stop" as the customer shoves her out of the way.

Meanwhile, the first employee can be heard accusing the customer of being drunk and hitting her.

The first video ends when the two women fall into a plant display.

Another video shows the woman crawling around the store on her hands and knees crying loudly as an officer arrives on the scene. She was eventually taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both employees refused to prosecute.​

Walmart issued a statement after the event: “We work to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone in our stores. What is seen in this video is disturbing, and we are reviewing the situation to fully understand what happened.”